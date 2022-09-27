Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,721 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,477 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $7,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 294.1% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 8,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $1,006,795.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,478.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 8,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $1,006,795.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,478.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total transaction of $96,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,514 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,342.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,901 shares of company stock valued at $12,015,172 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EA. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, June 20th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.64.

Shares of EA opened at $114.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.89 and its 200-day moving average is $127.15. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.24 and a fifty-two week high of $146.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

