Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,278 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 164,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $10,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 41,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of EFAV opened at $56.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.86. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51.

