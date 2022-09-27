South Shore Capital Advisors Invests $265,000 in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

South Shore Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $536,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 481,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,965,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,934,000 after acquiring an additional 39,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $86.18 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.50 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.07. The company has a market capitalization of $218.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

MRK has been the topic of several research reports. Erste Group Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.28.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

