Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 955 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 1.7% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $11,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $87.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.59. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $86.79 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

