Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 5,558 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,351 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,558 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.8% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $11,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,509 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the first quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 13.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

META stock opened at $136.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.26 and a 200 day moving average of $169.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.19 and a 52 week high of $355.15.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.77, for a total value of $49,853.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,250,087.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.77, for a total transaction of $49,853.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,250,087.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,453,006 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.46.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

