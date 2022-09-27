Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 1.9% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $290.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $336.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $280.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $289.12 and a 1 year high of $399.92.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

