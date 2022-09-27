Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 10,054 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Blackstone stock opened at $83.16 on Tuesday. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 92.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on BX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $235,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 862,800 shares in the company, valued at $28,196,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,423 shares of company stock valued at $9,660,717 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

