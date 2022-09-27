Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 1,489 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,219 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW stock opened at $186.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.07 and a 200-day moving average of $196.86. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $115.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.05.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

