Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,947 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,232.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,646,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,232.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,453,006. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:META opened at $136.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $366.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.19 and a 12 month high of $355.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.61.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.46.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

