Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Sells 479 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,762 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 3.5% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $27,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 12.1% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.6% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 15.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,316 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.2% during the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 23.9% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.92.

NASDAQ COST opened at $480.30 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $527.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $518.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,904. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

