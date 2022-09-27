Essex Savings Bank Sells 694 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Essex Savings Bank decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,034 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,284,718 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $456,762,000 after buying an additional 803,498 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,434,614 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $154,281,000 after acquiring an additional 171,544 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $86,380,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 79,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 359,757 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $167,090.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,686.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,686.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares in the company, valued at $8,018,081.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $40.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.12 and a twelve month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.90%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.68.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

