Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,132,000 after acquiring an additional 283,983 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,135,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,495,000 after purchasing an additional 125,589 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,299 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Dollar General by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,731 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $547,860,000. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.85.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

Dollar General Trading Down 1.3 %

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $2,278,712.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,887,745.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $2,278,712.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,887,745.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total transaction of $26,167,185.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,006 shares in the company, valued at $35,441,676.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 275,422 shares of company stock worth $66,271,237 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DG stock opened at $238.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.32. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.42.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.05. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.