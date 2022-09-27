Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Dollar General by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 119.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $238.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.65 and a 200-day moving average of $238.32. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.05. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total transaction of $26,167,185.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,441,676.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $2,278,712.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,887,745.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total transaction of $26,167,185.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,441,676.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,422 shares of company stock valued at $66,271,237 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

