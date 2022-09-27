Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Raises Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $274.37 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $306.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.54.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

