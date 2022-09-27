Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Purchases 329 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares during the period. South Shore Capital Advisors increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,580,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 135,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,952,000 after buying an additional 47,965 shares during the period. Finally, Veery Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 153,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,019,000 after buying an additional 29,479 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

IEFA stock opened at $52.68 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.50.

