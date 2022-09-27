Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 1,249 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Money Concepts Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,769 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $41,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $480.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $212.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $527.88 and a 200-day moving average of $518.97.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.92.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,170.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,904. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

