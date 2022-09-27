Evercore ISI Cuts W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Price Target to $87.00

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.40.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $74.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.09. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.68. W. P. Carey has a fifty-two week low of $73.02 and a fifty-two week high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPC. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

