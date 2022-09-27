Jacobs & Co. CA Has $3.24 Million Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,867 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,626,179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,372,733,000 after purchasing an additional 284,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,844,845 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,016,010,000 after acquiring an additional 44,628 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after acquiring an additional 210,979 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 8.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,769,600 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,623,079,000 after acquiring an additional 664,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,760,083 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $695,913,000 after acquiring an additional 131,368 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 0.6 %

NXPI opened at $151.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $140.33 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.75 and its 200 day moving average is $172.76.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.05.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

