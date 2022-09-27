Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Holdings Trimmed by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,714,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,919,000 after acquiring an additional 75,394 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,172,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 42,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

BSCN stock opened at $20.86 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $21.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.00.

