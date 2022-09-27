TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.70-3.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.2-16.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.21 billion.

Shares of SNX opened at $84.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.00. TD SYNNEX has a one year low of $84.06 and a one year high of $119.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 160.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com cut TD SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $135.56.

In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 17,900 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,901,517.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,747 shares in the company, valued at $12,508,263.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.87, for a total value of $83,601.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,638.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 17,900 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,901,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,747 shares in the company, valued at $12,508,263.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,094 shares of company stock worth $3,585,190 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 31.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 11.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 7.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 202.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after buying an additional 35,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the first quarter valued at about $1,065,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

