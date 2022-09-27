Farmers Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Farmers Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedgewood Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $367,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 20,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $454,094,000. Progeny 3 Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 97,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,484,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $365.87 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $405.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $410.67.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

