Ellevest Inc. Purchases 157 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Ellevest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Truadvice LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $365.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $405.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $410.67. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

