iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

IVV stock opened at $365.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $405.11 and a 200-day moving average of $410.67. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

