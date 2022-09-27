Oak Harvest Investment Services Sells 33 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Oak Harvest Investment Services lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $365.87 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $405.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $410.67.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

