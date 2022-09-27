Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Buys 363 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,694,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,527,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,676,000 after buying an additional 29,304,353 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,039,000 after buying an additional 5,158,468 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,931,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,671,000 after buying an additional 1,801,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,499,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,945,000 after buying an additional 394,911 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $365.87 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $405.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $410.67.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.