Townsend & Associates Inc Purchases 73,624 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 647.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,624 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 15.2% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $365.87 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $405.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.67.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

