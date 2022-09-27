Paragon Capital Management Ltd Sells 2,786 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK opened at $86.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $218.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.55 and a 200-day moving average of $88.07. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.50 and a one year high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 42.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

