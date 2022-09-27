Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.4% of Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $365.87 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $405.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.67.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

