Veracity Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Veracity Capital LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $365.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $405.11 and a 200 day moving average of $410.67. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

