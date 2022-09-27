Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Counsel LLC

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 0.7% of Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% during the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hikari Power Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% in the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE MRK opened at $86.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.07. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.50 and a twelve month high of $95.72. The company has a market capitalization of $218.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Recommended Stories

