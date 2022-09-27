Collective Family Office LLC Lowers Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Collective Family Office LLC reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 63,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after acquiring an additional 12,788 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,052,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,550,000 after acquiring an additional 20,948 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $168.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $232.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.35. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.48 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile



PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

