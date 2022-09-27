WC Walker & Associates Inc. Reduces Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.7% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK opened at $86.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.07. The stock has a market cap of $218.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.50 and a 12 month high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRK. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Erste Group Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.28.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

