Nikulski Financial Inc. Raises Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 130,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New comprises 1.7% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New were worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAPR. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 124.5% in the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 412,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,231,000 after purchasing an additional 228,663 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 509.9% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after purchasing an additional 203,875 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the second quarter worth approximately $4,165,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 219.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 126,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 86,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 121.4% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 111,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 61,319 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - April New alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PAPR opened at $26.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.10 and a 200 day moving average of $28.19. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $29.84.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - April New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - April New and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.