Jacobs & Co. CA Lowers Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Jacobs & Co. CA lessened its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Pentair were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Pentair during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 58.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 5,262.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,829,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,795,202 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $121,234.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,138.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Stock Down 1.5 %

Several research analysts recently commented on PNR shares. Cowen cut their price target on Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on Pentair from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pentair from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Pentair from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.78.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $40.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $40.53 and a twelve month high of $80.10.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.93%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

