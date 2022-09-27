Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Bought by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA raised its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,497 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 252.8% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Stock Down 0.9 %

BAX stock opened at $54.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Baxter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.82 and a twelve month high of $89.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.94. The stock has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.60.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on BAX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $82.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.69.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

