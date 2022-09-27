Jacobs & Co. CA Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Jacobs & Co. CA raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total value of $395,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,386,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,825 shares of company stock valued at $15,603,167. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,335.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,000.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,832.46.

CMG stock opened at $1,531.99 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,196.28 and a 52-week high of $1,936.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,604.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,478.41. The company has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.03 by $0.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 35.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.