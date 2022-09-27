TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,990 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 6.2% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,430 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Union Pacific by 8.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,820 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 67.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 575 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its position in Union Pacific by 4.6% in the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,443 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $200.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.93 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The company has a market cap of $125.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.57.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.22.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

