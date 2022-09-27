Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Buys New Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 33,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,000. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 0.9% of Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 709,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,244,000 after purchasing an additional 65,395 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 14,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,796,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.8 %

BMY opened at $70.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,999,311.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,798. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,104 shares in the company, valued at $35,999,311.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,951 shares of company stock valued at $16,654,206 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on BMY shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

See Also

