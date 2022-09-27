Asset Dedication LLC Sells 485 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Asset Dedication LLC lessened its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 8.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 49.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 2.5% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNY opened at $37.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.34 and its 200-day moving average is $48.35. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $58.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $94.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sanofi from €112.00 ($114.29) to €93.00 ($94.90) in a report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($91.84) to €85.00 ($86.73) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.38.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.