Asset Dedication LLC Purchases 491 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

NYSE:BDX opened at $231.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $252.21 and a 200 day moving average of $253.45. The company has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $230.20 and a 1-year high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total value of $2,392,141.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total value of $2,392,141.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,888.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,751 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 10th. Citigroup downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

