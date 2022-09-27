Asset Dedication LLC Trims Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Asset Dedication LLC decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,439 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,355,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,302,657,000 after purchasing an additional 276,392 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,065,627,000 after acquiring an additional 887,382 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Boeing by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,908 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,814,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $538,970,000 after acquiring an additional 62,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Boeing by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,418,222 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $463,090,000 after acquiring an additional 301,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.07.

Boeing Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of BA stock opened at $127.34 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $233.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.12.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.