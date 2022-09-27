Jacobs & Co. CA Has $11.87 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Jacobs & Co. CA cut its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 155,334 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,261 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up approximately 1.6% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,225,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672,037 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Starbucks by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $995,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $1,189,240,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $892,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,708 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $84.81 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $117.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.20 and a 200-day moving average of $81.41. The stock has a market cap of $97.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 55.21%.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.50.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

