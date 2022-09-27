iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Position Raised by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,568,000 after acquiring an additional 83,518 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,840,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 488,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,919,000 after acquiring an additional 52,813 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 306,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,148,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $109.85 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.25 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.346 per share. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.