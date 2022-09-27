Jacobs & Co. CA Reduces Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Jacobs & Co. CA decreased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,270 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in FedEx were worth $10,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox grew its position in FedEx by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,312,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,046 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,029,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 11,807.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,918 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $127,014,000 after purchasing an additional 544,308 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 24,340.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 490,284 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $113,447,000 after acquiring an additional 488,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,346,614,000 after purchasing an additional 394,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $246.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.50.

FDX opened at $142.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $142.40 and a 52-week high of $266.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.54.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.97%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

