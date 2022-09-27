Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 49 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Good Life Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,310 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.76, for a total value of $5,760,075.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,966,500 shares in the company, valued at $34,595,892,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.76, for a total transaction of $5,760,075.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,966,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,595,892,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,268 shares of company stock worth $94,808,105 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LLY shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.19.

NYSE:LLY opened at $307.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $292.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $220.20 and a twelve month high of $335.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The business's revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

