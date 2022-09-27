Carlson Capital Management Has $234,000 Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Carlson Capital Management lessened its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.3% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 27,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,505,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.7% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.73.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE STZ opened at $232.66 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.59 and a 12 month high of $261.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.34%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In related news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,619,248 shares of company stock valued at $393,239,506 over the last three months. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Articles

