Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 17,093 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,093 shares during the period. Realty Income makes up about 1.8% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $12,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,842,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,434,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,212 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,964,611,000 after buying an additional 18,809,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Realty Income by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,427,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,159,146,000 after buying an additional 3,642,798 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 32,005,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,218,237,000 after buying an additional 1,615,114 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Realty Income by 13.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,834,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,443,813,000 after buying an additional 2,430,441 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on O. Raymond James dropped their price target on Realty Income from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.57.

Shares of O stock opened at $60.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.35 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.95. The firm has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.45, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.19%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

