Good Life Advisors LLC Takes $498,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 3,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its stake in General Electric by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 13,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in General Electric by 2.0% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in General Electric by 0.7% during the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 20,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in General Electric by 1.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.15.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE GE opened at $64.35 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.96 and a 200-day moving average of $76.53.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.