Good Life Advisors LLC Takes $498,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 3,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its stake in General Electric by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 13,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in General Electric by 2.0% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in General Electric by 0.7% during the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 20,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in General Electric by 1.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.15.
General Electric Stock Performance
General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.
General Electric Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -7.55%.
About General Electric
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.
