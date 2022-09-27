W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lowered its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WPC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 272,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,395,000 after purchasing an additional 10,578 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 21,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 625,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,289,000 after purchasing an additional 18,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $74.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.68. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.02 and a twelve month high of $89.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.061 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.18%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WPC. StockNews.com downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. JMP Securities increased their target price on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $89.00 target price on W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.80.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

