Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,753 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,854,000 after acquiring an additional 22,272 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,241 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 5.9% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 156,750 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $12,968,000 after buying an additional 8,672 shares during the period. PM CAPITAL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 11.2% in the first quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 217,870 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $18,024,000 after buying an additional 21,950 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $3,992,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Shares of ORCL opened at $63.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $63.39 and a 12-month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

